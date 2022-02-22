Three adults charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy made initial court appearances Tuesday.

The first to be seen was Serenity Foots, who was charged with child abuse and neglect of Geremy Doyle.

The court set her bond at $100,000 despite a request from her attorney for lower.

Russell James and Rolanda Doyle also appeared before the judge in the virtual hearing.

The state recommended James’ bond be set at $50,000 and Rolanda’s bond be set at $100,000.

Doyle has only been the primary caretaker since November 2021.

Documents also say they found video on Rolanda’s phone showing Geremy looking dazed, wobbling around off-balance, and falling, striking his head.

Geremy was described as being in clear need of medical attention in that video. He was also observed to be extremely thin.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine the cause of Geremy death.