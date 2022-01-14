3 deaths, 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 8,560

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 192,239.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,560 as of January 13, up 1,097 cases from January 12.

It is the second-highest number of active statewide cases since COVID tracking began in March 2020, and just under 1,900 cases from North Dakota’s record high.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,444. They declined to 177 by July 5, 2021, but have been rapidly rising in 2022. Since January 1, COVID positives in North Dakota have gone up 6,886 cases.

Of the 2,106 new positives on January 13:

640 were in Cass County

332 were in Burleigh County

245 were in Grand Forks County

139 were in Ward County

96 were in Morton County

79 were in Williams County

71 were in Stark County

3 new deaths were reported on January 12. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,046 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 338 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 1 death record is pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 181,633 people are considered recovered from the 192,239 positive cases, an increase of 1,030 people from January 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 13 (1,030) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (2,106).

Hospitalizations

135 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 13, up 9 from January 12. A total of 7,142 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 13, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 394,041. A total of 26,735 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 717 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 13, there have been 4,100 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 76 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.