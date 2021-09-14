3 deaths, 373 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,712

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 123,104.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,815 as of September 13, down 103 cases from September 12.

The last time active positives were this high was December 17, 2020, when 2,750 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 373 new positives on September 13:

68 were in Burleigh County

79 were in Cass County

30 were in Ward County

25 were in Grand Forks County

22 were in Morton County

7 were in Stutsman County

35 were in Stark County

3 deaths were reported on September 13. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,576 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,288 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 272 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 118,816 people are considered recovered from the 123,104 positive cases, an increase of 434 people from September 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 13 (434) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (373).

Hospitalizations

100 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 13, down 9 from September 12. A total of 4,905 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 13, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 328,642. A total of 2,862 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 163 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 13, there have been 351 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 64 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.