3 North Dakota men accused of financial crimes at 2 banks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three North Dakota men are accused of committing financial crimes while working at banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin.

All three defendants are from Beulah.

Brady Torgerson is charged with committing bank fraud, misapplication of bank funds, making false entries in bank records and committing aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges that the 34-year-old issued bank funds to individuals not entitled to these funds, failed to register banking transactions, created fraudulent loan obligations and made moves to conceal his activities.

Torgerson’s father, 60-year-old Brent Torgerson, and 32-year-old Kelly Huffman are each charged with one count of misapplication of bank funds.