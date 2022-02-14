Gary “Ty” Lee Longie Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The 39-year-old man, of Sheyenne, North Dakota, was given his sentence Friday, Feb. 11, according to United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase.

An investigation began in December 2020 when a child under 12 told a school counselor they had been sexually abused by a man with the first name “Ty” who was a friend of their father’s. The FBI’s investigation revealed more than one incident with the child and additional incidents of sexual abuse with the child’s siblings, Chase says.

“The 30-year sentence assures that this defendant will never abuse another child.” Nicholas W. Chase

Longie plead guilty to aggravated sexual abuse in September 2021. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.