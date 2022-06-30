WEST FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Brandon Sola, chief of the Carrington Police Department and master sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo, was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash near West Fargo.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old Sola, of Velva, was traveling west on Interstate 94 around 9:05 p.m. on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle began to wobble and Sola was thrown from the motorcycle before it came to rest on the median shoulder.

Sola was thrown into the median and was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact. Although the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and EMS services attempted to provide medical treatment, Sola was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.