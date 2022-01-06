4 deaths, 1,363 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,721

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,363 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 179,161.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,721 as of January 5, up 779 cases from January 4.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,448. They declined to 169 by July 5, 2021, but rose again to a high of 4,611 on October 6, 2021.

Of the 3,721 new positives on January 5:

463 were in Cass County

204 were in Burleigh County

140 were in Ward County

94 were in Grand Forks County

58 were in Williams County

46 were in Morton County

33 were in Stark County

4 new deaths were reported on January 5. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 134 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fifth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,027 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,679 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 336 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 173,413 people are considered recovered from the 179,161 positive cases, an increase of 596 people from January 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 5 (596) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,363).

Hospitalizations

115 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 5, down 15 from January 4. A total of 7,026 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 5, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 380,923. A total of 20,344 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 675 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 5, there have been 2,498 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 75 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.