The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 237,802.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,297 as of February 24, up 46 cases from February 23.

Active cases haven’t been this low since August 16, 2021, when 1,169 were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,456. They declined to 201 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,006 on January 21. Since January 28, active positives have been falling quickly.

Of the 212 new positives on February 24:

45 were in Burleigh County

39 were in Cass County

19 were in Ward County

15 were in Grand Forks County

9 were in Stark County

5 were in Morton County

4 were in Williams County

4 new deaths were reported on February 24. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,187 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 234,318 people are considered recovered from the 237,802 positive cases, an increase of 158 people from February 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 24 (158) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (212).

Hospitalizations

74 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 24, down 12 from February 23. A total of 7,787 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 24, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 405,105. A total of 50,880 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 1,010 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 24, there have been 12,825 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.