4 deaths, 289 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,043

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 289 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 116,305.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,043 as of August 26, up 37 cases from August 25.

The last time active positives were this high was December 22, 2020, when the same number of cases (2,043) were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 289 new positives on August 25:

59 were in Cass County

49 were in Burleigh County

27 were in Ward County

4 were in Morton County

27 were in Grand Forks County

19 were in Williams County

26 were in Stark County

4 deaths were reported on August 26. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,560 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,274 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 112,702 people are considered recovered from the 116,305 positive cases, an increase of 226 people from August 25.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 26 (226) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (289).

Hospitalizations

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 26, which was the same number reported on August 25. A total of 4,600 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

