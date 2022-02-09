

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 822 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 232,723.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,464 as of February 8, up 114 cases from February 7.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,456. They declined to 212 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,055 on January 21.

Of the 822 new positives on February 8:

206 were in Cass County

116 were in Burleigh County

64 were in Ward County

55 were in Grand Forks County

36 were in Stark County

32 were in Morton County

25 were in Williams County

4 new deaths were reported on February 8. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,143 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 227,116 people are considered recovered from the 232,723 positive cases, an increase of 803 people from February 7.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 8 (803) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (822).

Hospitalizations

136 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 8, down 5 from February 7. A total of 7,652 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 8, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 401,353. A total of 48,165 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 953 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 8, there have been 11,869 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 80 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.