4 vehicle crash near Velva kills 1, injures 4

A four-vehicle crash near Velva on Friday left one person dead and four more injured.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 52 at approximately 3:21 p.m. between a Chevrolet Trax, Chevrolet Impala, Nissan Titan and Ram 1500.

The Trax and Impala were both eastbound and the Titan and Ram were westbound.

Highway Patrol says the Trax struck the rear of the Impala as it tried to change lanes to pass. Both vehicles spun out on the roadway, which caused the Nissan to strike the Trax on its side. The Ram turned to evade the Trax and Nissan but was struck by debris and ran over a delineator post.

The driver of the Trax was wearing a seatbelt but was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital. The passenger of the Trax, the driver and passenger of the Nissan, and the passenger from the Impala were all transported by ambulance to Trinity as well.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the Impala declined to be transported and didn’t appear to be injured. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Ram.

US 52 was closed for investigation and cleanup for nearly four hours, and the crash is still under investigation.