40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine

Breaking News tonight from Trinity Hospital in Minot.

They say more than 40 staff members are in self-quarantine at home for 14-days after they were exposed to COVID-19.

Hospital staff are on the front-lines of this fight, and these are the first reported cases of a large self-quarantine of healthcare staff in North Dakota.

Trinity says currently they’re treating two patients in their hospital with COVID-19.

In a statement–Trinity tells KX News a patient they were treating became symptomatic during their stay, and the patient later tested positive.

After identifying who had been exposed while treating the patient Trinity says they instructed their staff to self-quarantine.