49ers QB Trey Lance, 3rd overall draftee, signs rookie deal

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract ahead of the team’s first practice of training camp. Lance’s agency CAA made the announcement on Twitter before the team confirmed it.

Lance, selected No. 3 overall in the draft, will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million deal.

The Niners have the option to add a fifth year.

Lance, 21, led North Dakota State to the 2019 FCS national championship, throwing for 28 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more without a single interception.

He earned the Walter Payton Award as the FCS’s top offensive player in ’19.