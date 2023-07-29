BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual Capital A’Fair has been announced, and it promises to bring with it new vendors, activities, and demonstrations for the whole family to enjoy.

The 49th annual Capital A’Fair will take place on August 5th and 6th, on the ND State Capitol grounds. This summer event features 90 artists from across the country, as well as 15 food vendors, and a variety of vocal, instrumental, and dance performances.

During both days of the event, craft demonstrations will take place, including spinning, weaving, wood turning/carving, lein air painting, quilting, and porcelain painting. Local chalk artists will also decorate the sidewalks of the capital building with art, and there will be a public chalk area available. Other features also include inflatables, yard games, and a sensory station. Attendees can also view Pioneer automobiles on Saturday, and Mustangs and Fords on Sunday.

In addition to the traditional activities, there are plenty of new ones to catch the eye of visitors. Some of these extra added acts include a yoga class, yard games, painting props, a scavenger hunt, and demonstrations of both pottery and screen-printing. The event will also feature appearances and meet and greets with Miss Capital A’Fair herself (Hope Burdolski), as well as the Bismarck Larks’ mascots Clark and Merrifeather Lewis.

The event is free to attend, and is open from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. In order to view a full schedule of activities, as well as an event program guide, click this link.