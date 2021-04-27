$5.2 million project in the works for Dickinson Town Square

One City Hall building in the region may be on the move after a proposal was approved for a new Town Square.

The project in Dickinson is estimated to cost $5.2 million and construction is expected to be completed as early as next summer. The plans include a stage for music and entertainment, a farmers market and an area for outdoor dining.

The location of City Hall would then be moved to the old American Bank Center building.

Fundraising efforts for the project are currently underway.

Dickinson City Administrator, Brian Winningham, said, “Over the last several years, it’s been on the map, at least trying to get it to fruition. And really we’ve got some momentum over the last few months.”

The project will also include a splash pad in the summertime, and an ice skating rink for the winter months.