5 deaths, 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 4,546

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 184,613.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,546 as of January 10, up 686 cases from January 9.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,439. They declined to 171 by July 5, 2021, but rose again to a high of 4,611 on October 6, 2021.

Of the 1,610 new positives on January 10:

706 were in Cass County

189 were in Burleigh County

154 were in Grand Forks County

64 were in Ward County

47 were in Stark County

39 were in Morton County

35 were in Williams County

5 new deaths were reported on January 10. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,034 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,696 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 338 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 178,033 people are considered recovered from the 184,613 positive cases, an increase of 911 people from January 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 10 (911) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,610).

Hospitalizations

115 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 10, down 7 from January 9. A total of 7,071 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 10, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 382,704. A total of 23,387 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 695 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 10, there have been 3,314 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 75 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.