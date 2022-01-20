5 deaths, 3,020 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 9,525

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 3,020 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 205,338.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,525 as of January 19, up 1,188 cases from January 18, and the third-highest daily actives total since COVID tracking began in March 2020.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,444. They declined to 184 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at 9,800 on January 14.

Of the 3,020 new positives on January 19:

888 were in Cass County

447 were in Burleigh County

324 were in Grand Forks County

239 were in Ward County

116 were in Morton County

124 were in Williams County

90 were in Stark County

5 new deaths were reported on January 19. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,061 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,703 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 19 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 193,752 people are considered recovered from the 205,338 positive cases, an increase of 1,814 people from January 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 19 (1,814) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (3,020).

Hospitalizations

170 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 19, up 13 from January 18. A total of 7,261 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 19, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 395,356. A total of 33,268 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 776 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 19, there have been 6,027 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 77 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.