5 deaths, 642 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,474

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 642 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 149,856.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,474 as of November 2, up 198 cases from November 1.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,420. They declined to 131 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,593 on October 6.

Of the 642 new positives on November 2:

129 were in Cass County

82 were in Burleigh County

67 were in Ward County

40 were in Stark County

33 were in Grand Forks County

30 were in Morton County

29 were in Williams County

5 new deaths were reported on November 2. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 152 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,779 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,471 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 303 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 144,603 people are considered recovered from the 149,856 positive cases, an increase of 462 people from November 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 2 (462) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (642).

Hospitalizations

149 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 2, down 14 from November 1. A total of 5,987 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 2, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 356,652. A total of 10,121 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 435 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 2, there have been 1,037 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 70 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.