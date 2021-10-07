5 deaths, 642 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 4,490

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 642 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 136,433.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,490 as of October 5, up 111 cases from October 5.

The last time active positives were this high was December 6, 2020, when 4,326 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 145 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 642 new positives on October 6:

117 were in Burleigh County

130 were in Cass County

60 were in Stark County

60 were in Ward County

38 were in Morton County

52 were in Williams County

40 were in Grand Forks County

5 new deaths were reported on October 6 The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,634 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,342 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 284 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 3 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 130,309 people are considered recovered from the 136,433 positive cases, an increase of 642 people from October 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 6 (642) is the same number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (642).

Hospitalizations

178 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 6, up 4 from October 5. A total of 5,425 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

This data was not available.

Reinfections

As of October 6, there have been 680 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.