51 years and counting: ND family still showing livestock at State Fair

For 51 years, the Bredahl family has been showing sheep at the North Dakota State Fair.

Scott Bredahl said he started showing sheep when he was 6 years old — but the 51 years dates back to his parents.

“It all started with my sisters and my parents bringing my older siblings here and then we kind of come in from there and so we bring the sheep and the kids to the fair,” Scott said.

“It’s crazy to think that before us five kids were doing it that my dad did it before us and his dad. It’s kind of special to be a part of,” Kenadi Bredahl said.

With such a long family history at the fair, it was only natural for Scott’s kids to follow in his footsteps. Every year they bring around 30 sheep to show.

“Growing up around it it’s kind of the only thing I’ve ever known,” Kenadi said. “And I always tell people it’s my favorite thing in the world to do, it is so much fun being in the ring and being put under that pressure to do your best.”

Both Scott and his wife, Karla, said seeing their kids carry on the tradition is something that brings joy to their lives.

“It’s exciting to know that they want to work hard and it’s a lot of work agriculture is not easy work,” Karla said.

“They want to do it, they think it’s neat and they want to see it succeed. And it makes you feel really good they want to do what you and they’ve always done and they just want to carry it on,” Scott said.

The entire Bredahl family said they can’t wait to bring the next generation to the fair.

The Bredahl family raises and shows Columbia Sheep. They’ll continue to show their sheep through Saturday.