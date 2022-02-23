The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 237,321.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,289 as of February 22, down 2 cases from February 21.

Active cases haven’t been this low since August 16, 2021, when 1,169 were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,453. They declined to 196 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 11,998 on January 21. Since January 28, active positives have been falling quickly.

Of the 202 new positives on February 22:

34 were in Cass County

27 were in Burleigh County

24 were in Ward County

23 were in Grand Forks County

13 were in Stark County

10 were in Morton County

9 were in Williams County

6 new deaths were reported on February 22. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,180 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 233,852 people are considered recovered from the 237,321 positive cases, an increase of 211 people from February 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 22 (211) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (202).

Hospitalizations

84 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 22, down 10 from February 21. A total of 7,774 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 22, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 404,516. A total of 50,607 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 1,003 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 22, there have been 12,735 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.