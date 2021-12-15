6 deaths, 441 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,514

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 441 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 168,253.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,514 as of December 14, up 118 cases from December 13.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,439. They declined to 174 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,622 on October 6.

Of the 441 new positives on December 14:

146 were in Cass County

55 were in Burleigh County

32 were in Grand Forks County

31 were in Ward County

24 were in Williams County

17 were in Stark County

11 were in Morton County

6 new deaths were reported on December 13. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 133 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fifth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,968 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,643 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 325 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 163,771 people are considered recovered from the 168,253 positive cases, an increase of 320 people from December 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 14 (320) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (441).

Hospitalizations

158 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 14, down 5 from December 13. A total of 6,759 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of December 14, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 374,813. A total of 15,066 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 595 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of December 14, there have been 1,531 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 72 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.