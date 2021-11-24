6 deaths, 530 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,120

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 530new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 159,842.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,120 as of November 23, up 83 cases from November 22.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,430. They declined to 148 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,601 on October 6.

Of the 530 new positives on November 23:

115 were in Cass County

60 were in Burleigh County

52 were in Ward County

28 were in Grand Forks County

28 were in Morton County

21 were in Williams County

18 were in Stark County

6 new deaths were reported on November 22. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in November, 76 people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the health department’s COVID-19 web page.

In October, 165 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,867 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,553 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 314 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 2 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 154,855 people are considered recovered from the 159,842 positive cases, an increase of 467 people from November 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 23 (467) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (530).

Hospitalizations

176 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 23, up 16 from November 22. A total of 6,382 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 23, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 366,063. A total of 13,048 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 530 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 23, there have been 1,306 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 71 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.