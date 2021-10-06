6 deaths, 812 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 4,379

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 812 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 135,728.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,379 as of October 5, up 286 cases from October 4.

The last time active positives were this high was December 6, 2020, when 4,326 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 145 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 812 new positives on October 5:

146 were in Burleigh County

142 were in Cass County

83 were in Stark County

70 were in Ward County

62 were in Morton County

44 were in Williams County

33 were in Grand Forks County

6 new deaths were reported on October 23 The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,629 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,339 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 284 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 6 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 129,720 people are considered recovered from the 135,728 positive cases, an increase of 572 people from October 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 5 (572) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (812).

Hospitalizations

172 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 5, up 6 from October 4. A total of 5,392 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 5, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 342,781. A total of 6.070 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 284 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 5, there have been 663 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.