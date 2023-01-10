CRARY, ND (KXNET) — Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Crary in Ramsey County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were heading east on U.S. Highway 2 from Devils Lake when the lead vehicle started slowing to make a turn.

The second vehicle crashed into the rear of the slowing car at highway speed.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, along with four passengers, and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was charged with failure to maintain control – distracted driving.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was cited for driving without a license.