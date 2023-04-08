WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) A 6-year-old Watford City boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle by a 19-year-old driving in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 6:50 p.m. the 19-year-old Watford City man was traveling in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on the 1200 block of Main Street in Watford City, when he came around a section of garages and hit the 6-year-old while he was riding his bike in the area.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old was uninjured and charges are currently pending.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.