7 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is now 65

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 65.

A total of 13 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 24.

Morton County is second with 11 cases.

Other counties include Cass with 10 cases, Stark with 6, Ward with 4, Ramsey with 3, Pierce with 2 and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 2,492 tests have been conducted to date.

There are now more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (27 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (20 cases). Another 5 cases may be travel related, but that hasn’t been determined for sure. Six other cases are still being investigated as to the source of the virus infection.

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.