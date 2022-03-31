The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced grants to build and stabilize families across North Dakota in the hopes of reducing the number of children in foster care.

The department’s Children and Family Services Division have $700,000 in grant funding opportunities for agencies and professionals.

The money will be used so they can become trained in and provide Title IV-E prevention services.

The state has nine approved services and programs, including the newly approved family check-up program, added just Wednesday.

Prevention and Family Preservation Administrator for Child Services, Tracy Miller, says grants for preventative measures are needed because they save families, instead of just paying for a child in the foster care

“We’re trying to build a system of care in our state and by doing that and offering these preventative services that have an evidence base behind them. We’re hoping to make families stronger, stabilize families so that we reduce the risk for children and reduce the risk for child abuse and neglect,” Miller said.

She added that grant funding can be used for a list of developments.

Their goal as a state is to build families up to be strong so they are not broken down and sent to foster care, she said.