A 79-year-old Berthold man died in a crash on Highway 52 south of Carpio Friday afternoon.

The man was northbound on Highway 52 when he left his lane, sideswiped a car headed south. He corrected back to his lane, left the lane again, and struck an oncoming Volvo truck hauling cattle in a trailer head-on in the southbound lane, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.



He came to rest on the shoulder and his vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The portion of Highway 52 is still closed for vehicle recovery. The crash is under investigation.