8 deaths, 780 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,267

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 780 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 156,114.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,267 as of November 15, up 261 cases from November 14.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 143 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,603 on October 6.

Of the 780 new positives on November 15:

202 were in Cass County

73 were in Burleigh County

70 were in Ward County

61 were in Grand Forks County

50 were in Stark County

31 were in Williams County

26 were in Morton County

8 new deaths were reported on November 145 The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 162 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,823 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,506 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 309 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 151,024 people are considered recovered from the 156,114 positive cases, an increase of 530 people from November 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 15 (530) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (780).

Hospitalizations

161 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 15, down 2 from November 14. A total of 6,226 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 15, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 362,716. A total of 12,018 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 489 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 15, there have been 1,198 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 71 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.