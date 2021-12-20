8 walk out of Republican State Committee meeting in protest of agenda item

Eight members walked out of the Republican State Committee meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Bismarck on Saturday in protest of an agenda item.

Seven of the party’s district chairs and the committeewoman of the Republican National Committee walked out of the meeting due to an agenda item removing North Dakota Young Republicans and North Dakota College Republicans as voting members on the State Republican board.

“YR’s are on the board, we are on the State Committee, however, we are in that ex-officio status, as the original amendment said, so we no longer have a vote,” said Daryle Mindeman, state chair of NDYR.

Another concern centered on how new district chairs were recently appointed.