UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Mandan Police started asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 8-year-old boy at about 10:15 tonight, within minutes of sending out a release to the media, the boy was located.

He had last seen in the 200 block of 10th Ave. SE in Mandan at about 4 pm Friday afternoon.

Reports had been circling social media asking for help in the search.