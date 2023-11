BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Bismarck Police say an 81-year-old man hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Lloyd Liken was last seen leaving the 4400 block of Turnbow Lane on November 16th around 8 p.m. He was driving a gold, Toyota Highlander with license plate number 7-4-5 BMN. He does not have a phone with him and recently got lost twice.



If you have recently seen Liken or know where he may be heading, call Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212 or call the law enforcement agency near you.