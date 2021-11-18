8th annual Magic City Turkey Trot raising money for local synchro skaters

If you’re looking for something to do while you’re waiting for your Thanksgiving meal, there’s an event you can trot to.

Magic City Synchro will be hosting its eighth annual Magic City Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

There will be a 1-mile fun run and 5K that day that you can walk if you like.

The Turkey Trot raises money for ice time, travel, costumes and other things that benefit the skaters.

“We would love to have the community come out and support our program,” said Barb Kohlman, the program and synchro director of the Magic City Figure Skating Club. “You are welcome to bring your dogs. You don’t have to be a runner. It’s great for families. Oh, and we give away prizes for costumes.”

The trot begins at 9 in the morning.

Registration costs $30 for anyone over the age of 12, $15 for kids aged 6 to 12 and kids 5 and under are free.

If you would like to register for the Magic City Turkey Trot, click here.