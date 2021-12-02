9 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,383

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 599 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 163,565.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,383 as of December 1, up 203 cases from November 30.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,433. They declined to 160 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,614 on October 6.

Of the 599 new positives on December 1:

165 were in Cass County

70 were in Burleigh County

52 were in Grand Forks County

42 were in Ward County

31 were in Williams County

25 were in Morton County

15 were in Stark County

9 new deaths were reported on November 30. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 114 people died as a result of COVID-19, the sixth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,907 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,576 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 316 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 158,275 people are considered recovered from the 163,565 positive cases, an increase of 410 people from November 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 1 (410) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (599).

Hospitalizations

167 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 1, up 2 from November 30. A total of 6,528 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of December 1, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 369,388. A total of 14,061 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 562 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of December 1, there have been 1,401 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 72 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.