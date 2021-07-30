9-year-old creates business, sells products at ND State Fair

At 9 years old, were you thinking of starting your own business? Well, Bryleigh Thorson, of Minot, did exactly that.

One year ago, she started her company Freeze Treats where she freeze-dries various food items.

“I created this business by my dad’s friend who worked at the base with him and he brought us gallon size bags of skittles and that’s how I started my business,” Bryleigh said.

She makes everything from veggies and fruits to candy and ice cream.

“Say I’m doing to do ice cream. You take the ice cream, put it on the trays, then you put the ice cream back in the freezer. If you have to get it on defrost from doing something else, then you put it in the freeze dryer once it’s off defrost and it usually takes about a day or two for ice cream,” Bryleigh said.

Her mom, Heather Thorson, said the fruits and vegetables are still a healthy snack option — which makes them her favorite.

“And for fruits and veggies, you don’t lose any nutritional values so it’s way better than dehydration and it’s shelf-stable so they can stay wherever we need them to be for as long as we need them,” Heather said.

Heather said she wasn’t surprised when her daughter said she wanted to start a business.

“I’m very proud of her. She’s always wanted to help out, she’s always done lots of volunteering and different things,” Heather said. “This is just her way of giving back and finding different programs she can help out with and she enjoys it and she likes helping people.”

Freeze Treats is located in the back part of the KX Building at the State Fair. Bryleigh will be there again Saturday, July 31 for the last day of the fair.