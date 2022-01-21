911 landline outage fixed in Dickinson area

1/21/22, 6:15 p.m.

The issue has been fixed by Lumens, Hanel says.

1/21/22, 5:34 p.m.

A 911 outage is affecting nearly 1,000 landlines in the Dickinson area.

Lumen, the area’s 911 infrastructure manager, detected the issue Friday evening, according to Lt. Mike Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department.

As a result, contacting 911 from those landlines may be unavailable.

If emergency assistance is needed, Hanel says you can contact the DPD’s non-emergency line at 701-456-7759.

Lumen technicians are working to resolve the issue.

