94-year-old Dickinson woman spends birthday getting her first tattoo

One Dickinson woman rolled up her sleeve to get some ink and show people age is nothing but a number.

AnnaMarie strolled into a tattoo shop Monday afternoon for her 94th birthday and had one request, her first-ever tattoo!

“A few weeks back, told me how she’s always wanted one but she thought it was too late in life,” said Amanda Wilson, the Life Enrichment Coordinator for CountryHouse Residence.

“Well, I had to join the rest of the crowd. That’s why I had the tattoo,” shared AnnaMarie Oppegard.

It’s been a moment weeks in the making, as they had to get approval from her family and her doctor before it could all take place.

The CountryHouse in Dickinson reached out to the tattoo shop Creative InSight, setting up a private session exclusively for the birthday girl.

“It’s just really exciting and fun to be a part of it and to give someone like happiness just like a birthday wish,” said tattoo artist Angela Page.

The entire process took a whole 10 minutes, including the setup and actually doing the tattoo.

“At first it’s a little bit scary, but after they get started — well it’s done before you can think any more about it. So I don’t mind at all. In fact, I think my grandkids are going to love it,” shared AnnaMarie.

AnnaMarie may have gone in ink-free, but came out with a blue heart on her forearm.

The Life Enrichment Coordinator over at CountryHouse says it’s important to help make these wishes come true for their residents.

“Fulfill their dreams and just keep them happy and keep them involved in the community and just keep them going. And so anytime anyone mentions something they always wanted to do it’s a goal to make it happen,” shared Wilson.

AnnaMarie says she can’t wait to show off her new ink to her family and friends. She also says she was one of the last ones in her family to get a tattoo.