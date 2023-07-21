NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Saturday, July 22, family and friends will gather to lay to rest Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, who was killed in the shootout with Mohamad Barakat last Friday.

The funeral of Jake Wallin will be at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Minnesota native was killed while responding to a crash.

He along with two other officers were shot. Those officers are Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, who remain in critical condition.

Following Wallins funeral is a private service, which will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in a nearby town.

Donations are encouraged to be made to Soldier’s 6, in lieu of flowers.

Wallin’s body will be escorted by Fargo law enforcement from Fargo to the high school, arriving at 9 a.m.

Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz have ordered that North Dakota and Minnesota flags to fly half-staff in honor of Wallin through Saturday at sunset.

A celebration of life event is also scheduled for the Fargo community on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel’s Arena.

KX News will air the livestream from this funeral on our social media pages.