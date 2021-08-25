Calendar fall will happen in exactly four weeks. But in just one week’s time, we hit September first which is meteorological fall. No matter which date you use to ring in the new season, the weather is no doubt changing. Meteorologist Amber Wheeler breaks down the fall 2021 outlook and what could happen with the drought in this week’s Weather Whys.
A 2021 fall weather preview
