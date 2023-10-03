BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In addition to Sunday’s tragic plane crash involving Mandan’s Doug Larsen and his family, there have been a number of air crashes in and out of North Dakota involving state residents. Here’s a partial list from recent years:

July 20, 2023: A Bowman native and UND graduate was among four killed when a helicopter crashed in a remote area of Alaska.

June 22, 2023: A 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane took off from the New Hope Airport near Westhope and then crashed into a field northwest of the airport. The pilot was seriously injured.

June 12, 2022: A 2007 Cessna 172N single-engine plane took off from Minot International Airport, failed to get fully airborne and crashed. The pilot was injured.

October 18, 2021: A UND student pilot was flying in Traill County when his Piper airplane went down in a field near Buxton in northeastern North Dakota. The pilot was killed in the crash.

August 10, 2021: A Linton man was killed when the 1975 Rockwell International S2R single-engine aircraft has was using for crop spraying struck a high-voltage transmission line and crashed into a nearby field near Strasburg.

November 8, 2020: A Fargo man was killed when his Piper Pacer airplane crashed into the side of a hill southeast of Dunn Center. According to investigators, the pilot took off in the dark from a private runway into fog and crashed a short time later.

June 13, 2020: A Stanton area man was killed when his kit-built airplane crashed shortly after taking off from Mandan Municipal Airport.

November 18, 2018: A Metro Area Ambulance airplane broke up in flight and crashed near Harmon in rural Morton County, killing all three medical professionals on board.

July 17, 2018: A Pennsylvania pilot died when the Cessna 152 airplane he was flying crashed near the Fort Rice Recreation Area south of Mandan. The pilot was flying in the area taking low-altitude photographs.

November 17, 2017: A Piper PA-12 airplane crashed shortly after take-off on a private airstrip near Manning, injuring the pilot and a passenger.