School officials are loosening their mask requirements as Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order ends April 30. Mandan Public Schools are the latest to announce changes to their policy.

The district will continue to recommend wearing masks but is no longer making it a requirement.

Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz tells us, to date, only 1.6 percent of Mandan students have contracted the virus. The change will take effect as early as next week.

“Obviously this is not something our community is united around one way or the other. We certainly heard from a lot of individuals encouraging us to make this change. If somebody, if it’s not safe for them to come to school for the remaining 18 days of school. When we quarantine someone, they’re out for 10 to 14 days, so it wouldn’t be much different than that. We’ll continue to serve them,” said Bitz.

Bitz says the district will no longer be doing contact tracing. They are encouraging parents to monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they are sick.