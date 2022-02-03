CHI St. Alexius registered ER nurse Rachel Macdonald started her career in 2010 and has taken pride in it ever since.

She’s helped so many patients, but one in Bismarck was overly touched and thankful for Macdonald’s service that the community came together on social media to find her.

“I have struggled with depression, anxiety, PTSD for a long time. It kind of built up because I wasn’t dealing with it. January 3rd I ended up trying to take my own life,” Rhylee said.

After taking multiple pills that night, Rhylee says she drove far out to freeze in the car.

Eleven hours went by — and then someone came across her.

Police were able to break into her car and she was taken to the ER.

Macdonald was Rhylee’s nurse for the full 12 hours that she was in CHI’s care. This meant the world to Rhylee, so she began publicly searching for the nurse that helped her.

“I was actually sleeping because I came off the night shift, and then all of a sudden, I started getting all of these messages popping up on my phone. And when I checked my messages, I found out there was a patient of mine that was looking for me via Facebook so I reached out to her,” Macdonald said.

Rhylee says she had to thank Macdonald because she showed her that she’s here for a reason.

Being in a place in life that is so dark, Rhylee says, it’s hard to see all the people there for you — but there are.

“I just found a passion and compassion come together, and that’s being a nurse, so I can help others when they’re in need,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald was so pleased and honored that Rhylee reached out, and she even shared advice for other nurses.



“My advice would be that you don’t realize the impact you make on other people, and the ripple effect that that creates just one kind gesture can change somebody’s life,” Macdonald said.

Though the pandemic is hard on nurses worldwide, that doesn’t mean you should stop being human, caring and compassionate, she added.

“We just gotta keep our head up, keep fighting and keep going, because people need us,” said Macdonald.

Rhylee is currently going into a PTSD recovery program for three months so she can further live out her life and face the issues from her past.

