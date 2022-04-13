As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history.

As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds.

Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people were stranded on roads and highways were shut down too.

And maybe your photos will end up in the archives alongside these one day.

1896-2022

Nov. 26, 1896 – Grand Forks

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

Circa 1910

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society







Winter of 1942-43 – Fort Lincoln

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society



1946-47

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

1966

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

March 6, 1966 – Devils Lake

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

March 1966 – Kulm

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

April 28, 1984 – Minot

Courtesy: Grace Strand

April 28, 1984 – Minot

Courtesy: Grace Strand

April 6, 1997 – Minot

Courtesy: Grace Strand

April 6, 1997 – Minot

Courtesy: Grace Strand

April 4-7, 1997 – Bismarck

Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society

April 13, 2022 – Minot

April 13, 2022 – Minot

April 13, 2022 – Minot

April 13, 2022 – Granville

Courtesy: Lori Lashman

April 13, 2022 – Bismarck

Courtesy: Nathan Geurts

April 13, 2022 – Voltaire

Courtesy: Michelle Volk

