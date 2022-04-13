As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history.
As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds.
Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people were stranded on roads and highways were shut down too.
And maybe your photos will end up in the archives alongside these one day.
1896-2022
