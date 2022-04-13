As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history.

As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds.

Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people were stranded on roads and highways were shut down too.

And maybe your photos will end up in the archives alongside these one day.

1896-2022

Nov. 26, 1896 – Grand Forks
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
Circa 1910
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
Winter of 1942-43 – Fort Lincoln
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
1946-47
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
1966
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
March 6, 1966 – Devils Lake
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
March 1966 – Kulm
Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
  • April 28, 1984 – Minot
    Courtesy: Grace Strand
  • April 28, 1984 – Minot
    Courtesy: Grace Strand
  • April 6, 1997 – Minot
    Courtesy: Grace Strand
  • April 6, 1997 – Minot
    Courtesy: Grace Strand
  • April 4-7, 1997 – Bismarck
    Courtesy: North Dakota State Historical Society
  • April 13, 2022 – Minot
  • April 13, 2022 – Minot
  • April 13, 2022 – Minot
  • April 13, 2022 – Granville
    Courtesy: Lori Lashman
  • April 13, 2022 – Bismarck
    Courtesy: Nathan Geurts
  • April 13, 2022 – Voltaire
    Courtesy: Michelle Volk

More stories