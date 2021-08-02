A look back, and forward, as Chad Isaak’s quadruple homicide trial begins

It’s been 854 days since four employees of RJR Maintenance and Management were murdered in Mandan.

Robert Fakler, Lois Cobb, William Cobb and Adam Fuehrer were found dead the morning of April 1, 2019.

More than two years later, the man accused of quadruple homicide, Chad Isaak, is set for trial.

KX News will be covering the trial which is set to last for three weeks.

Jury selection began on Monday. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom during that process.

A look back

A 911 call for medical help the morning of April 1, 2019, was the beginning of the investigation into the murder of four employees of RJR.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles surrounded the building that morning. The only information released by police — multiple bodies were found.

The first of three press conferences that week was held on the evening of April 1. Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler announced three men and one woman were found dead. There was no suspect in custody, and no other details were released on the crime.

On Tuesday, April 2, the names of those found dead were released, along with a statement on public safety.

“This was very specific that were the victims that were there at the crime scene. There is no indication that the public at large is in any danger based upon what was at the crime scene,” said Chief Ziegler.

There was little information and a lot of rumors on what really happened.

Our communities rallied behind the business on Wednesday, April 3.

RJR opened back up for business, and donations poured in for the family and friends of those lost.

The evening of the 3rd, Mandan police held their third press conference. They announced a 24-hour tip-line was created. Numerous leads came in, according to police.

Thursday, April 4, came with a crack in the case.

KX News was on the scene in Washburn as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and sheriff’s officers were searching a home in an RV park owned by RJR.

“We had heard yesterday from a source that police were potentially looking for a white pickup truck linked in this case. We do know the person arrested today was driving a white pickup truck,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler held his fourth press conference announcing an arrest.

“On April 4, 2019, at 7:46 p.m., Mandan police arrested Chad Isaak, 44, of Washburn, on four counts of AA felony murder,” said Ziegler.

Police had been searching for a truck since Monday. It was Thursday morning when a McLean County Deputy linked that truck to Isaak, making way for a search warrant that would land Isaak in prison.

A motive in the crime has never been released, and Isaak had no criminal history.

“The motive is really unknown right now. It was already broken that the trailer park was managed by RJR but we don’t know the connection with Mr. Isaak,” said Ziegler.

Moving forward

Deputy Justin Krohmer, with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, is expected to testify at trial.

Jury selection is expected to last through Tuesday with opening statements Wednesday morning.

KX News will be live streaming the trial on our website.