BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another year has passed, and although it may be over, it’s always good to take a look back at some of the biggest events from the previous year — from either a personal or worldwide standpoint. The same goes for those of us in the news industry: a new year gives us a chance to look at our own major stories, to both learn from them and to see how much things have changed (or stayed the same) in the last twelve months.

February of last year brought many new developments, both good and bad, into the world and communities around North Dakota. With KX’s new A Look Back series, we’d like to take the opportunity to reflect on some of these older stories. Here’s a list of the top eight most popular articles from this time in 2022!

#1- ‘I have never felt so helpless in my life’: Alaska sled dog team attacked by moose for nearly an hour

This event may not have taken place here in North Dakota, but it still caught the eyes of many readers. Bridgett Watkins, who was caught in the event, recounts the terrifying tale of what occurred when the Kennel on a Hill mushing team was charged by a bull moose and trampled for almost an hour and the state of the dogs after the attack, as well as advice from Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

#2: As Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in Ukraine

Kurt Groszhans, a US farmer who set out for Ukraine in 2017, was arrested and charged based on claims that he was plotting to kill his former business partner (a high-ranking Ukrainian government official). This nationwide story hits particularly close to home for us, as prior to the move, Groszhans called Ashley, North Dakota his home. While he has since been freed from prison and even returned to ND, this article illustrates the concerns of Groszhans, his family and friends, his former business partner, and the U.S Government.

#3: Bismarck police respond to 2 separate child deaths over the weekend

On the weekend of February 18-19, members of the Bismarck Police Department were called to two different incidents relating to the death of a child. Two children — a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old — were both reported unresponsive, and when taken to the hospital, were pronounced dead. Further investigation into the cases resulted in the arrest of four individuals — the three caretakers of the five-year-old (who were all charged with child neglect and abuse) and the mother of the three-year-old.

#4: New autopsy report reveals grisly details of Brian Laundrie’s remains

Gabby Petitio went missing in September of 2021 during a trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, and shortly after, so did he. Gabby’s remains were eventually discovered in Wyoming, where her cause of death was revealed to be strangulation. Weeks later, Laundrie’s remains were also identified — and among them was a notebook in which he claimed responsibility for Petito’s death. It was ruled by a medical examiner that his cause of death was suicide.

#5: Ward County man dies after head-on collision with Semi-Truck

A 23-year-old man from Donnybrook was pronounced dead on the evening of Saturday, February 26, after engaging in a head-on collision with a semi truck. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on Highway 52 south of Carpio when his vehicle left the lane and entered the southbound lane, striking the semi. Upon striking it, the semi ignited and came to rest in a ditch. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

#6: ‘It’s shocking, it’s disbelief’: Ohio family files lawsuit after DNA Christmas gift reveals mixup

Jessica Harvey Galloway was planning a trip to Europe with her father, and in doing so, she received a DNA test kit to help locate distant relatives. However, in testing, it was discovered that when the family received help from Dr. Nicholas Spiros to conceive a child, that her mother’s egg was not fertilized by her father’s sperm.

#7: Bismarck woman thanks nurse for saving her life

A Bismarck woman attempted to take her life on January 3, 2023, and did so by taking pills and driving into the cold. 11 hours later, a nurse found her. This article shares the touching and hopeful story of the nurse and patient, and how the woman who’s been healed shared her thanks.

#8: Brent Seaks died for 5 minutes. The opposing basketball team stepped in and saved him.

uring a night of fun, the unexpected happened. Dickinson School Board President Brent Seaks had just scored two three-pointers before suddenly collapsing on the court. However, as he fell, fellow members of the team and audience — including his opponents — rushed to help. His heart was stopped for five minutes in what doctors described as a “perfect storm” — but miraculously, he survived.

It would seem that many of the stories discussed have had happy endings — but between crime reports, bizarre mix-ups, and trouble overseas, it would seem that sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. We; ‘ll return in March for a look back at 2022’s favorite articles!