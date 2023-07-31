MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair is celebrating record-breaking attendance for the 2023 event.

According to fair officials, 356,534 people attended the nine-day gathering, up 13 percent over 2022. The previous record attendance was in 2013, with 320,485.

State Fair carnivals also saw an eight percent increase over 2022.

The Grandstand was sold out to capacity (18,000) on Saturday, July 22, for Jelly Roll, with other concerts featuring Ludacris and T-Pain with 14,016 attendees, Eric Church with 16,505 attendees, Joe Nichols with 6,582 attendees, and Whiskey Myers with 7,226 attendees.

Fair officials said just about every other event and activity also saw high attendance numbers, making 2023 one for the record books.

The 2024 North Dakota State Fair is scheduled for July 19-27, 2024.

While its roots date back to 1922, the North Dakota State Fair wasn’t officially sanctioned until 1965. The first official state fair began in 1966 and has been held in Minot every year since.