“The fact that that’s moved into the neighborhood is a little scary,” said Jessie Casillas.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old sex offender Jason Buckley was relocated from North Dakota to Valley Springs, California – just two weeks after getting out of prison.

“Maybe they thought it was remote out here but this section is not. We’re very residential,” said Casillas.

The North Dakota Sex Offender Registry shows at 20 years old, Buckley was convicted of sexually assaulting two minors. Fifteen years later, he lives right near an elementary school.

“They could have picked out in the middle of nowhere,” Casillas added.

So, why was Buckley relocated to California? We’re getting answers.

Sacramento Attorney Ken Rosenfeld explained Buckley is considered a sexually violent predator – a title that applies to particularly egregious sex offenders. After completion of a state-run program, a sexually violent predator can be released from prison but can only live in 20 states, including California.

“The supervision of this person is going to be so much higher,” said Rosenfeld. “He will have to register once every three months instead of once a year…he might have to do lie detectors and other exams.”

As a sexually violent predator, Rosenfeld says Buckley will be monitored extremely closely.

“Bottom line is this isn’t a secret. The sheriffs have to know about it,” he said.