A walk through the North Dakota COVID-19 vaccine process

With most of the state in Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says they’re giving more shots than ever.

With more people getting in line for the vaccine, the online application process has been simplified — especially now with requirements like your health condition no longer necessary, just fill out the information and select a time.

“If they don’t have the access to the internet they can also call our office and press option 1 and that will get them connected to a client service representative,” explained Renae Moch, the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director.

Once you select your time, whether it be online or not, you need to show up 10 to 15 minutes before your appointment.

“To ensure that everyone that is registered will get a dose and that helps us keep track the number of doses that we get,” explained Moch.

At every vaccine clinic, there are 35 people from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the National Guard and the event center making sure the vaccination process runs smoothly.

“We have five lanes that we operate usually. And then we have a six-staff team, a vaccination team that will float between that lanes,” explained Moch.

After receiving your shot you’ll be told to pull forward and wait for 15 minutes.

This is when the National Guard will watch you for any adverse reactions.

“If someone has an allergic reaction in past history, an anaphylaxis or a severe reaction to a medication or an injection or prior vaccine, we asked that they stay for 30 minutes. And they’ll be observed during that period of time to make sure it’s safe for them to move on,” said Moch.

Once you receive your first shot you’ll then be able to make your next appointment.

Everyone is also given a CDC survey card to fill out about their experience.

To start your vaccine registration process anywhere in the state, visit: https://www.ndvax.org/