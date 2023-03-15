NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — St. Patrick’s Day is one that inspires thoughts of good times, the luck of the Irish, and plenty of alcohol. However, it’s the boozy focus of the holiday that leads to it being one of the deadliest — at least, when it comes to safety on the road.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020 alone, over 11,000 people died in crashes directly related to drunk driving during the holiday.

In an effort to help prevent further deaths, AAA will be offering its ‘Tow to Go’ program during the day and evening for both members and non-members.

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Tow to Go — which has helped to remove over 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. The program will continue this year during St. Patrick’s Day, with the goal of preventing partygoers from driving while drunk.

When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport an impaired would-be driver and their vehicle to a safe location within ten miles. While this service is free to anyone, AAA asks that it is treated as a last resort.

The service may not be available in rural areas, or during severe weather conditions. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to bring an impaired driver to a safe location.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance when using Tow to Go, as it is designated solely as a safety net. The AAA advises to always plan ahead, and choose a designated driver before celebrating.

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said AAA Spokeswoman Meredith Mitts in a press release. “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

Tow to Go will be active from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20. To use the service, call 855 2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).